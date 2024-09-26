DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $31.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DoubleVerify by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.