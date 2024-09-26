Analyzing Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Gauzy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.58 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Gauzy $77.98 million 2.18 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gauzy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Gauzy has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.83%. Given Gauzy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gauzy beats Sunrise New Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

