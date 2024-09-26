Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $1.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $2.47 on Monday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

