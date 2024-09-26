Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $77.92

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $88.24 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

