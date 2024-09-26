Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $40.07

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.07.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on RNG
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RingCentral Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.26 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.