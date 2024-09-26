Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $40.07

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.26 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

