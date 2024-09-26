Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $186.29

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.29.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $171.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

