22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.27 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
