Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

