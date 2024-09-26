Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
About Republic First Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.