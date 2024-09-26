Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

