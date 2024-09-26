National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
National Presto Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NPK opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
