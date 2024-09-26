National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

