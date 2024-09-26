TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

