DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

