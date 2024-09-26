Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 4.7 %
HSON stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.