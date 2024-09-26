Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 4.7 %

HSON stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.