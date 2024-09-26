Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

