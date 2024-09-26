Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.22

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.22 and traded as high as $45.14. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 31,400,311 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 549,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

