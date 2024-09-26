Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.74

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.74 and traded as high as $231.12. Investors Title shares last traded at $228.70, with a volume of 5,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.74.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Investors Title by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

