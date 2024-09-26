iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 46,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
