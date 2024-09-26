iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. 1,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.