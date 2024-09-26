iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

