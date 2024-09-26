iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. 46,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,377,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get iBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBIO

iBio Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.