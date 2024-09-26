flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 18,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of flyExclusive

flyExclusive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in flyExclusive stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in flyExclusive, Inc. ( NYSE:FLYX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of flyExclusive as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

