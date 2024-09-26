flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 18,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
flyExclusive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.
flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of flyExclusive
flyExclusive Company Profile
flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than flyExclusive
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.