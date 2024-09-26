Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.53

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $26.84. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 10 shares.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

