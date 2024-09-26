Stellantis (EPA:STLAP) Shares Up 1.6%

Stellantis (EPA:STLAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 14.13 and last traded at 14.00. 2,965,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 13.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 15.01 and its 200-day moving average is 19.60.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

