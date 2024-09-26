Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Airship AI Trading Down 3.0 %

AISP opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

