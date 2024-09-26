iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 5,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

