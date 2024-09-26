Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Drops By 73.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAPB stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

