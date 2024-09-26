WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund accounts for 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

