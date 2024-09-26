Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

ACAB opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

