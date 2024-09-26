AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

