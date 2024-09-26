iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 25.54% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

