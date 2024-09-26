iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 28.94% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

