REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Down 64.3% in September

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIPI opened at $51.05 on Thursday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $56.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4568 per share. This represents a $17.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

