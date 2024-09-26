ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ADSEW opened at $2.25 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
