Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AIMAU stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

