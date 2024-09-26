Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance
AIMAU stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile
