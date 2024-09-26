Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $144.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 360,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 107.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 351,523 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Masimo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $133.77 on Monday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

