Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $70.21

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

