Head to Head Analysis: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 3.10 -$150,000.00 $0.50 8.34 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

Analyst Ratings

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Trevali Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

