Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $6.00

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,875,000 after buying an additional 521,767 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

