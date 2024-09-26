Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $56.33

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

