Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and ATP Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 6 2 3.00 ATP Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.36, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%.

This table compares Crescent Energy and ATP Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.85 $67.61 million ($0.20) -57.22 ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ATP Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and ATP Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.61% 13.41% 3.58% ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats ATP Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About ATP Oil & Gas

ATP Oil & Gas Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had estimated net proved reserves of 118.9 Million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 75.9 MMboe (64%) were in the Gulf of Mexico and 42.9 MMBoe (36%) were in the North Sea. The reserves consisted of 78.6 Million barrels (MMBbls) of oil (66%) and 241.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas (34%). Its proved reserves in the deepwater area of the Gulf of Mexico account for 62% of the Company’s total proved reserves and its proved reserves on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf account for 2% of its total proved reserves. During the year ended December 31, 2011, it acquired three licenses in the Mediterranean Sea covering potential natural gas resources in the deepwater off the coast of Israel (East Mediterranean). On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil And Gas Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

