Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $36.10

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

