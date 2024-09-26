Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $112.73

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

