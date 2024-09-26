Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Generation Income Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $89.78 million 6.37 $29.61 million $1.36 19.98 Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 153.3%. One Liberty Properties pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

