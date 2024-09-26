Contrasting TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 5.50% 8.17% 0.74% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.22% 7.65% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $180.49 million 3.71 $27.98 million $0.54 28.11 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $174.74 million 3.56 $58.65 million $2.79 11.72

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Bancorp. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

