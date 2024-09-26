Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) vs. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ganfeng Lithium Group and REX American Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ganfeng Lithium Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources $833.38 million 0.96 $60.94 million $3.75 12.18

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ganfeng Lithium Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ganfeng Lithium Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ganfeng Lithium Group and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

REX American Resources has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given REX American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Ganfeng Lithium Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ganfeng Lithium Group and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ganfeng Lithium Group N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources 9.64% 11.69% 10.47%

Summary

REX American Resources beats Ganfeng Lithium Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, battery grade lithium carbonate, cesium and rubidium compounds, lithium chloride, butyl lithium, lithium fluoride, and other lithium compounds; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, rods, particles, and alloy powder; polymer lithium battery; and lithium-ion motive power, energy storage, and consumer batteries, as well as copper lithium or lithium aluminum alloy foil. The company also explores for and sells lithium ores; and provides lithium battery recycling solutions. In addition, the company exports lithium products. Its products are used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, portable electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, as well as used by battery cathode materials manufacturers, battery suppliers, and automobile original equipment manufacturers. Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Xinyu, China.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

