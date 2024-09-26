Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $61.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Terex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

