Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $124.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $115.18 on Monday. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

