Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.00 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.7421954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

