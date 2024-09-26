Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:ECGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Ecopetrol traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94. 425,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,954,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

EC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth $15,652,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

